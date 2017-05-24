The unexpected places people are trav...

The unexpected places people are traveling to this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: MarketWatch

When it comes to vacations this summer, many tourists are showing interest in cities aside from traditional destinations like Rome, Paris and New York and taking off to lesser-traveled locales. internal booking database for the summer months, starting in April, shows double-digit increases in less obvious destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Fri TerriB1 26
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC