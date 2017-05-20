The most popular destinations among '...

The most popular destinations among 'travel virgins'

When it comes to breaking into the world of travel, Europe holds the biggest appeal, according to a new survey of first-time travel. In a Booking.com poll that asked 15,000 travellers to name the destination that became their first travel experience, nine of the top 10 spots were in Europe, with Paris leading the way.

Chicago, IL

