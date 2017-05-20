The most popular destinations among 'travel virgins'
When it comes to breaking into the world of travel, Europe holds the biggest appeal, according to a new survey of first-time travel. In a Booking.com poll that asked 15,000 travellers to name the destination that became their first travel experience, nine of the top 10 spots were in Europe, with Paris leading the way.
