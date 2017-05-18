The last Muslim King in Spain

Read more: University of Cambridge

The history, myths and legends surrounding the last Muslim ruler in Spain - whose surrender ended seven centuries of Islam at the heart of Western Europe - is the subject of a new book and Hay Festival appearance by Cambridge academic Elizabeth Drayson. I wanted to show why his life matters - and the meanings it now has at this time of extreme tension between the west and the Islamic states.

Chicago, IL

