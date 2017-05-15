Taki Tiki fundraiser May 23 to benefit Holy Rosary students' Spain pilgramage
The students who are traveling to Spain this summer, led by Holy Rosary Spanish Teacher Parisa Asgharzadeh. This summer, a group of Holy Rosary students - led by their Spanish teacher, Parisa Asgharzadeh - plans to travel to Spain to do their own spiritual journey through that country, replicating the ancient pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago a Compostela.
