Stetina disturbed by Giro d'Italia de...

Stetina disturbed by Giro d'Italia descending competition

18 hrs ago

American Peter Stetina has added his weight to objections against to the Giro d'Italia 's new "Premio Miglior Discesista" classification for best descender . The Trek-Segafredo rider suffered a nearly career-ending crash in the 2015 Vuelta al Pais Vasco two years ago, and knows first hand what it's like to become 'collateral damage' in a fight that he never entered into.

Chicago, IL

