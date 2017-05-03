Stetina disturbed by Giro d'Italia descending competition

American Peter Stetina has added his weight to objections against to the Giro d'Italia 's new "Premio Miglior Discesista" classification for best descender . The Trek-Segafredo rider suffered a nearly career-ending crash in the 2015 Vuelta al Pais Vasco two years ago, and knows first hand what it's like to become 'collateral damage' in a fight that he never entered into.

