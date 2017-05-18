Spain's Podemos files motion of no confidence against PM Rajoy
Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos filed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, citing a slew of corruption scandals that have shaken the ruling People's Party over the last few years. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reacts during the budget debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain May 3, 2017.
