Spain to open 'stolen' baby archives

The Spanish Catholic Church and Ministry of Health have agreed to open up their archives to parents who believe their children may have been stolen at birth, an MEP has revealed. The fact-finding mission, led by MEP Jude Kirton-Darling from the European Parliament's Petitions Committee, was triggered by 53-year-old Ms Appleby, from Catterick Garrison.

