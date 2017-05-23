Spain to open 'stolen' baby archives
The Spanish Catholic Church and Ministry of Health have agreed to open up their archives to parents who believe their children may have been stolen at birth, an MEP has revealed. The fact-finding mission, led by MEP Jude Kirton-Darling from the European Parliament's Petitions Committee, was triggered by 53-year-old Ms Appleby, from Catterick Garrison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC