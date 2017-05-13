Spain suffering cyber attack on "mass...

Spain suffering cyber attack on "massive scale":CNI

The cryptology branch of Spain's National Center for Intelligence confirmed on Friday that several Spanish companies, including multinational telecommunications giant Telefonica have suffered a "massive" cyber attack. "There has been a warning over a massive ransomware attack on a number of organizations and that affects Windows systems, encrypting all of their files and the network units to which they are connected, infecting the rest of the Windows systems on the said network," explained a communique published by the CNI.

