Spain parliament calls for Franco's remains to be moved

Spanish la... . FILE - In this May 10, 2016 file photo, tourists walk outside the Valle de los Caidos monument that houses the tomb of Spanish former dictator General Francisco Franco in it's mausoleum,near Madri... The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and... The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.