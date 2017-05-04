Spain orders money laundering probe against HSBC executives
Spain's National Court said it is investigating seven current and former HSBC executives in the private banking business accused of money laundering and criminal organisation. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35680351.ece/63795/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8d27c839-24b9-4683-bc91-63d78234e0f1_I1.jpg Spain's National Court said it is investigating seven current and former HSBC executives in the private banking business accused of money laundering and criminal organisation.
