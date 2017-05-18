Spain: Catalan leader won't debate se...

Spain: Catalan leader won't debate secession in Parliament

The Associated Press Published: May 20, 2017, 11:24 am BARCELONA, Spain - Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has rejected the Spanish government's offer to present his proposal for a regional independence referendum before Parliament.

