Some lung cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy even after disease progression

Some advanced lung cancer patients benefit from immunotherapy even after the disease has progressed as evaluated by standard criteria, according to research presented at the European Lung Cancer Conference .1 The findings pave the way for certain patients to continue treatment if the disease is not progressing according to new, more specific, criteria. The Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours evaluates changes in tumour size and identifies whether patients are responding to treatment or progressing.

