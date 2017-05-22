Singer Lamari Says Goodbye to Chambao For Solo Career
Spanish singer Lamari recently announced the end of Chambao, the group that laid claim to the term "flamenco chill," the laid-back Spanish electronic groove that has reverberated on hundreds of Ibiza summer nights. Over 16 years, Lamari had fronted the popular band - a summer festival staple in Spain - through personnel changes and a musical evolution.
