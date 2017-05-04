Security alert grounds flights at Heathrow Terminal 3
A "suspicious item" was found by an X-ray scan of baggage at the west London airport on Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police said. Tim Chambers, a passenger on a British Airways flight to Bilbao, Spain, told the Press Association his plane was held on the tarmac for two hours due to a suspected "security lapse", with each departing aircraft being searched by armed police.
