Second Brit dead at holiday hotspot in days after killer wave strikes

A 30-year-old man died late on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a wave near a popular sea cave by the Barcelo Santiago Hotel in Puerto Santiago on Tenerife's west coast. He was plucked out of the sea by a rescue helicopter but pronounced dead after the chopper landed at a nearby football pitch and paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

