Relatives of jailed Venezuelan dissident seek global action

In this photo taken on April 19, 2017, Leopoldo Lopez Gil, the father of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez cries as he prepares to make a speech during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Relatives and lawyers of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez announced Friday May 5, 2017 they want the Red Cross to verify his health and are seeking to bring the government of president Nicolas Maduro before a Spanish Court for alleged crimes of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.