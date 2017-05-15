Rafael Nadal optimistic ear infection not to affect Madrid Open form

Rafael Nadal is optimistic that his performance in the Madrid Open tennis championships this week will not be affected by an ear infection he has been suffering since Friday. Speaking to the press on Monday, two days ahead of his debut against Fabio Fognini in the second round of the competition, the Spaniard, who comes to Madrid fresh from success in Barcelona and Monti Carlo, explained he had woken up, "at three in the morning with pain", reports Xinhua news agency.

