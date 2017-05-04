Project Aims to Catalog Prehistoric Hand Paintings

A team of archaeologists is attempting to catalog all of the prehistoric painted hands in European caves, according to a report in Seeker . The team, led by Hipolito Collado, head of archaeology for the government of Extremadura, Spain, is taking scans and high-resolution photos of the hand paintings and then posting them in a 3-D format in an online database where researchers around the world can access them.

