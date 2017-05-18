Private equity groups extend hostile offer for Shawbrook

The 842 million pounds offer would now remain open until May 26, Marlin Bidco, the buyout vehicle set up by BC Partners and Pollen Street Partners, said in a statement. The previous deadline was Thursday and the date could be extended to June 19. The 45.1 percent includes Pollen Street's Shawbrook stake, which is 38.8 percent according to Thomson Reuters data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.