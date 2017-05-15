Powerful message on anti-suicide pilg...

Powerful message on anti-suicide pilgrimage

A Chichester fine-art technician will set out on a 500-mile pilgrimage this summer with a stark message on his backpack: "Suicide is not a solution". Alongside the words will be an image of Andrea Vassallo's 25-year-old nephew Mattia who decided in 2014 that his only solution was to take his own life.

