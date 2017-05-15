Police seize $71.6m in cocaine on shi...

Police seize $71.6m in cocaine on ship from Spain

The police are reporting a multi-million dollar cocaine seizure at Gordon Quay, Port Bustamante in Kingston yesterday.According to the police, the seizure was as the result of a joint effort of the Marine Police Division and the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team . The police said, about 2:18 am, security personnel observed a suspicious object attached to the hull of one of the ships, which arrived in the island on Friday from Valencia, Spain.

