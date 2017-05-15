Police busted 5.5 metric tons of coca...

Police busted 5.5 metric tons of cocaine - the latest shipment from ...

Authorities in Ecuador seized 5.5 metric tons of cocaine on a freighter off the country's coast, May 11, 2017. Spanish authorities say they worked with Ecuadorean police to stop a freighter off the South American country's coast carrying more than 5.5 metric tons of cocaine headed to Spain.

Chicago, IL

