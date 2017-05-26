PH to host 6th UNWTO confab

PH to host 6th UNWTO confab

The Philippines is all set to host top tourism officials from 156 countries for the 6th United Nations World Tourism Organization International Conference on Tourism Statistics next month. Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said the gathering of tourism ministers, along with their respective entourage, will tackle sustainable tourism, defined by UNWTO as: "Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, environment, and host communities."

