Ochre use by Middle Stone Age humans in Porc-Epic cave persisted over thousands of years

Middle Stone Age humans in the Porc-Epic cave likely used ochre over at least 4,500 years, according to a study published May 24, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Daniela Rosso from the University of Barcelona, Spain, and the University of Bordeaux, France, and colleagues. Ochre, an iron-rich rock characterized by a red or yellow color, is found at many Middle Stone Age sites.

