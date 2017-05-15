New Mosaic Stadium set to host Valenc...

New Mosaic Stadium set to host Valencia CF and New York Cosmos

Antonio Latorre Lato of Valencia and Carlos Joaquin Correa of Sevilla FC during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Sevilla FC, date 32, played at the Mestalla Stadium, Barcelona, Spain on 16th April of 2017. It was announced on Tuesday that the New York Cosmos will host Valencia CF at the new Mosaic Stadium on July 22. "It is great to bring this international event to Regina," said John Graham, president of On Ice, who has been staging NHL exhibition games in Saskatchewan over the past 10 years.

