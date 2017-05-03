New Developments in Spain making a come back according to figures

Following 12 consecutive months of growth and stability for the Spanish property market, the luxury new-build market is enjoying a particular resurgence. MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, May 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following 12 consecutive months of growth and stability for the Spanish property market, the luxury new-build market is enjoying a particular resurgence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.