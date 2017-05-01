Murray stays top, Nadal fifth despite...

Murray stays top, Nadal fifth despite Barcelona success

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, which remain unchanged despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend. A week after his Monte Carlo Masters success, the Spaniard also claimed a tenth title in the Catalan capital but remains fifth behind Swiss Roger Federer, who did not play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 29 TerriB1 11
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC