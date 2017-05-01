Murray stays top, Nadal fifth despite Barcelona success
Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, which remain unchanged despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend. A week after his Monte Carlo Masters success, the Spaniard also claimed a tenth title in the Catalan capital but remains fifth behind Swiss Roger Federer, who did not play.
