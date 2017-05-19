Mourinho has already decided on a sur...

Mourinho has already decided on a surprise replacement for De Gea

Read more: Metro

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly plans to promote Sergio Romero to number one goalkeeper next season if David de Gea ends up making the transfer to Real Madrid. The Argentine has filled in well for De Gea in recent games, showing himself to be a very capable backup and contender for first choice if De Gea returns to Spain.

Chicago, IL

