Mourinho has already decided on a surprise replacement for De Gea
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly plans to promote Sergio Romero to number one goalkeeper next season if David de Gea ends up making the transfer to Real Madrid. The Argentine has filled in well for De Gea in recent games, showing himself to be a very capable backup and contender for first choice if De Gea returns to Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC