Michelin And MotoGP Returns To Europe For A Spanish Party

Michelin is back nearer to home as the 2017 MotoGPTM Championship returns from three fly-away races to begin the European leg of the season with the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana at Jerez in Spain. Michelin and the whole MotoGP field has seen a mixture of conditions during the trio of events in Qatar, Argentina and America, so will be hoping for a weekend of more settled weather for the now traditional first race of the year in Europe.

Chicago, IL

