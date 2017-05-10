Manchester United v Celta Vigo Betting: Will Spaniards bow out without a whimper?

Old Trafford has seen less goals than expected this season and we are backing the trend of low-scoring games to continue on Thursday evening Last week's first leg saw Jose Mourinho's side put in an impressive performance to return from northern Spain with a 1-0 victory. In truth, the manager may feel a little frustrated that his side did not put the tie to bed given the fact they had a number of chances to score more than the solitary goal they managed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.