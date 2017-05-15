Luther College Concert Band to tour Spain May 23-June 3
The Luther College Concert Band, under the direction of Joan deAlbuquerque, will tour and perform in concert venues around Spain May 23-June 3. The ensemble's performance itinerary includes stops in the Spanish cities of Getafe, Cullera, Buol, Puerto de Santa Maria and Ubeda with additional travel to Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Toledo and Cordoba. The concert band will perform works by Leonard Bernstein, Rossano Galante, John Phillip Sousa and Joseph Turrin.
