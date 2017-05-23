Looking to the long-term: Serialisation regulations here to stay, Tracelink

Pharma and CMOs must start addressing their serialization needs ahead of 2019's EU Falsified Medicines Directive, says Tracelink which is bringing its supply chain event NEXUS to Barcelona next month. Pharma and CMOs must start addressing their serialization needs ahead of 2019's EU Falsified Medicines Directive, says Tracelink which is bringing its supply chain event NEXUS to Barcelona next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.