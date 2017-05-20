LA Ruta Gastronomic Festival July 13 - 16

Spanish food and cultural festival brings Portland four days of dinners, tastings, trade shows, wine seminars, demos, music, film, art, and Flamenco I was at Toro Bravo this week, and the staff were bubbling over about the first annual La Ruta PDX. On the way home, I happened to turn on the latest Right at the Fork Podcast , where they interviewed founder John Gorham about his plans for the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at An Exploration of Portland Food and Drink.