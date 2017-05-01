Javier Bardem questioned whether Penelope Cruz was too 'feisty'

The 48-year-old actor - who starred alongside Penelope in the Woody Allen-directed 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' in 2008 - has admitted his wife boasts the same feistiness as her on-screen character Maria Elena and that led Javier to question whether the Spanish beauty was right for him. Javier shared: "Oh, boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.