Irish tourist drowns in Lanzarote as man is arrested

Irish tourist, 41, drowns in Lanzarote as man, 29, is arrested for 'failing to help save her' after she was spotted in the sea at 4am Spanish police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of failing to help an Irish tourist who drowned in the Canary Islands at 4am on Sunday morning Spanish police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of failing to help an Irish tourist who drowned in the Canary Islands in the early hours of Sunday morning. Details are still coming in but the dead woman is understood to have been on holiday in Lanzarote with her parents.

