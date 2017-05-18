Iran lures more travelers from Spain
The visit of Spaniards to Iran has raised by more than double over the past four years, an official with the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts organization says. The number of Spanish travelers to Iran added up to 9,761 in the last Iranian calendar year while the figure stood at 4,022 in 1392 , CHTHO Deputy Director Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed told ISNA on May 17. "Cementing cooperation with Spain will help us adopt more effective policies," he added, calling the southwestern European country a role model for the tourism sector.
