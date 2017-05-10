[Incidence of hip fracture in Spain (...

[Incidence of hip fracture in Spain (1997-2010)].

To analyse differences in the incidence of hip fracture in people older than 65 years in the 17 autonomous communities of the Spanish state in the 1997-2010 period. Ecological, observational and retrospective study that includes people < 65 year old who have suffered a hip fracture in Spain over 14 years.

