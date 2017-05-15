Hillbilly Gypsies Return to Carter Family Fold May 20
Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert by the Hillbilly Gypsies. Hailing from the beautiful mountain state of West Virginia, the Hillbilly Gypsies have been making and performing their own brand of old time bluegrass and original mountain music for over a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.
