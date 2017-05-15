Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of M...

Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of Maine

While the 200-plus students who walk up the gangway each spring change each training cruise, one thing has remained constant for 20 years-the vessel itself. In the 20 years the T/S State of Maine has trained midshipmen to the challenges and beauty of ocean voyages, it has also prepared them for a career that brings them to countries-and cultures- around the world.

Chicago, IL

