Hacklab's Logo Changes with the Habitat of a Beet Plant

Zaragoza, Spain hacklab La Remolacha sports a logo which responds to human interaction with a beet plant growing in the space. Sensors keep track of temperature as well as humidity for both air and ground, while buttons add more water, plant food, light, and music.

