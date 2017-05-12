Hacklab's Logo Changes with the Habitat of a Beet Plant
Zaragoza, Spain hacklab La Remolacha sports a logo which responds to human interaction with a beet plant growing in the space. Sensors keep track of temperature as well as humidity for both air and ground, while buttons add more water, plant food, light, and music.
