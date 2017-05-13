Global cyber attack causes chaos in B...

Global cyber attack causes chaos in British hospitals and clinics

London: Operations were cancelled, ambulances diverted and computer systems crucial to the care of the seriously ill failed as an international cyber attack crippled hospitals across the UK's National Health Service. More than one hospital was left unable to do even x-rays, among an estimated 40 NHS organisations from London to Scotland affected by the attack on Friday.

