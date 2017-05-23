General Electric Forestalia Selects GE Renewable Energy to Provide...
The Forestalia Group, through the Sociedad Aragonesa Transeuropea de Energias Renovables, has been awarded a contract by Spain's Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda to develop a 1,200 megawatt wind farm in Aragon. This builds on the tender that Forestalia won in January 2016 to develop 408.5 MW of wind farms and bioenergy stations, also in Aragon, Spain.
Read more at Electric Energy Online.
