Fitness babe's booty video offers vie...

Fitness babe's booty video offers view from 'perfect angle'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Patricia Alamo, from Madrid, Spain, is a serious fitness model, athlete, personal trainer and a respected figure in the bodybuilding community. The camera is positioned on the floor behind her right ankle, giving her 100,000 Instagram followers an eyeful of her booty as it lowers on each repetition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu DebraE 14
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC