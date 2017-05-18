Eight new priests to be ordained in L...

Eight new priests to be ordained in Lowell by Cardinal O'Malley

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Immaculate Conception Church will host Cardinal Sean O'Malley on Saturday for a ceremony to ordain eight men to the priesthood. More than a year after christening its renovations, O'Malley will again stand in the East Merrimack Street church to lead a ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 17 DebraE 16
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC