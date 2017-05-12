Drug lord nicknamed 'Messi' evades arrest in Spain

An handout photo provided by the Spanish National Police and Civil Guard on May 11 of several bundles containing hash and weapons, which were seized during a recent operation in southern Spain to break up the biggest hash trafficking network running in the country. A drug lord nicknamed "Messi" has managed to evade arrest in Spain for months - outrunning officers who've try to bust him in raids at shisha bars and other places, a report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.