DJ Robert Miles dies aged 47

10 hrs ago

The Trance superstar - whose real name was Robert Concina - was best known for his 90s smash hit 'Children', which was number one in 12 countries across the globe, and featured on his 1996 album 'Dreamland'. The musician-and-producer's cause of death is unknown as of yet, but he is believed to have died in Ibiza, Spain of a mystery illness, according to Italian publication DJ Mag Italia.

Chicago, IL

