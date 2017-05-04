De Meo to speak at Europe congress

What: 20th Automotive News Europe Congress When: June 20-21 Where: Barcelona, Spain Cost: 1,250 euros Information: ane-congress.com Luca de Meo, president of Seat, Volkswagen Group's Spanish subsidiary, will be the keynote speaker at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 21. De Meo, who has held key jobs at VW, Audi, Renault, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, led Seat to its first profit in 11 years in 2016. His ambitious plan to achieve long-term profitability begins with two new SUVs arriving in the next 18 months.

