De Meo to speak at Europe congress

De Meo to speak at Europe congress

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

What: 20th Automotive News Europe Congress When: June 20-21 Where: Barcelona, Spain Cost: 1,250 euros Information: ane-congress.com Luca de Meo, president of Seat, Volkswagen Group's Spanish subsidiary, will be the keynote speaker at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on June 21. De Meo, who has held key jobs at VW, Audi, Renault, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, led Seat to its first profit in 11 years in 2016. His ambitious plan to achieve long-term profitability begins with two new SUVs arriving in the next 18 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 4 iyamwotiyam 12
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC