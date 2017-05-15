Day trip from Valencia, a trip back in time: Sagunto castle
This April 25, 2017 photo shows the ruins of Sagunto Castle in Sagunto, Spain. The ancient castle was used by the Romans, Moors and Christians and is an easy day trip from Valencia This April 25, 2017 photo shows the ruins of Sagunto Castle in Sagunto, Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|1 hr
|LibHater
|15
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC