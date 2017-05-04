Community News For The Valley Edition

The Mike Casey Trio will play a benefit show at the Avon High School auditorium, 510 W. Avon Road, from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5. Casey is joined by Matt Dwonszyk on bass and Corey Garcia on drums. The Avon High School Jazz Band will open this inspiring evening of live music in an intimate, casual setting.

