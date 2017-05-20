Commercial Diplomacy Chamber with Kin...

Commercial Diplomacy Chamber with Kingdom of Spain is established in Bucharest

The economic and commercial relations between Romania and Spain will also be promoted through the recently established Commercial Diplomacy Chamber with the Kingdom of Spain, an NGO that is aiming to also support the collaboration in tourism, agriculture, scientific research, healthcare, telecommunications, fight against corruption, intellectual property and consumers' protection. According to a release by the Union of Bilateral Trade Chambers of Romania, the new NGO is headquartered in Bucharest and starting with this fall, branches in Madrid and Barcelona will also be opened, and companies with Romanian and Spanish capital will be members.

Chicago, IL

